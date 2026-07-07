No POTUS, no party: Donald Trump, Folarin Balogun and a brutal World Cup reality check

There was a feeling in the air before the match, a fleeting, dangerous kind of invincibility. It came blowing in on the winds of political theatre, right after the US President stepped in to demand FIFA lift Folarin Balogun's red-card suspension. But it had merely been a bureaucratic victory for show; a display of self-sabotage by the tournament organisers that disenfranchised millions of fans of the beautiful game, and ultimately, a distraction, masking the glaring cracks in a team that was not quite ready for the brightest lights.

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States shows dejection after the team's 1-4 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington (Getty Images via AFP)

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On Monday night in Seattle, the illusion shattered spectacularly. The United States timidly crashed out of their home World Cup, handed a 4-1 battering by Belgium.

It laid bare the vast, unforgiving gap that still separates the Americans from the true heavyweights of the global game.

This was a summer that saw underdogs roar. Teams like Cape Verde, Paraguay, Curaçao, Haiti, DR Congo, and Ghana punch well above their weight, landing heavy, memorable blows against traditional powers. Their secret was remarkably consistent: a bedrock of gritty, hard-working players fighting for every inch, held together by a disciplined tactical shape, with a small sprinkling of talismanic stars who ply their trade in Europe's toughest leagues.

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{{^usCountry}} The United States bet the house on a similar formula. The average quality of their players was higher than that of the tournament underdogs, arguably higher than their fellow co-hosts Canada and Mexico, too. Nine of the eleven starters against Belgium, and eighteen of his twenty-five-strong squad, play in Europe’s top ten leagues. Mauricio Pochettino built a side full of hard-working, youthful energy, who were also far from untested, but the basic principle was the same — for the marquee names to add that sprinkle of star quality, be decisive and game-changers, create moments of brilliance and magic for their side to sail through muddy waters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The United States bet the house on a similar formula. The average quality of their players was higher than that of the tournament underdogs, arguably higher than their fellow co-hosts Canada and Mexico, too. Nine of the eleven starters against Belgium, and eighteen of his twenty-five-strong squad, play in Europe’s top ten leagues. Mauricio Pochettino built a side full of hard-working, youthful energy, who were also far from untested, but the basic principle was the same — for the marquee names to add that sprinkle of star quality, be decisive and game-changers, create moments of brilliance and magic for their side to sail through muddy waters. {{/usCountry}}

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But against Belgium, the waters rose too fast. They all sank together. The big names — Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna — couldn't find the magic when the margins were razor-thin.

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The tone was set painfully early. Just nine minutes in, McKennie and full-back Sergiño Dest watched a looping ball drop into their penalty box. They hesitated, failing to attack it, and Charles De Ketelaere made them pay with the opening goal. After that, the life seemed to drain out of the side. The Americans’ pressing structure, so effective in previous matches, was effortlessly carved open by strong Belgian tackles and rapid transitions. Reyna, on at half-time for Dest, offered little creativity or edge in attack. As for Pulisic, who had looked every bit a world-class player against Paraguay, the knockout tie became a miserable purgatory. “Captain America”, as he has often been nicknamed, lost the ball time and time again on the left wing and attempted only six dribbles, of which just two were successful. By the 59th minute, he was limping off with a sprained ankle, his tournament effectively over. He leaves a World Cup played on home soil, smack in the middle of his prime, under a cloud of disappointment, ineffective when his country desperately needed him the most.

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Balogun’s tale is a bitter one. The 25-year-old Monaco forward had found the net three times in the group stages, only to become the centre of a global storm after his dismissal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He drew the foul that led to Malik Tillman's deflected free-kick goal, but otherwise, the Belgian defence kept him quiet. The political wrangling that had got him back on the field had only fired them up more. Thibaut Courtois swatted away his lone real chance in the 82nd minute. When he trudged off the pitch in stoppage time to make way for Haji Wright, you couldn't help but feel his football had been forgotten, swallowed whole by the political controversy he had inadvertently birthed.

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The team's collapse was finally sealed by a moment of pure, individual heartbreak. In the 57th minute, down a goal and fighting for their lives, goalkeeper Matt Freese rushed out of his box to intercept a long ball. He should have cleared it into the stands. Instead, he hesitated, his left foot catching the turf. A panicked pass ricocheted off De Ketelaere, dropping perfectly for Hans Vanaken to slot into an empty net past a scrambling Tim Ream. That horrific error sucked the remaining air out of the stadium, killing any momentum gathered at halftime. Romelu Lukaku's late stoppage-time strike was just the final, cruel nail in the coffin in a 4-1 rout.

For five matches this tournament, this team captured the imagination of a rejuvenated national fanbase and reminded watchers of the undeniable potential of this American team. The foundation is there. Most of Pochettino’s young squad will still be in their prime in four years' time. But the backing of youth must permeate the last vestiges of underperforming stars. None can be immune.

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If the US Soccer Federation backs Pochettino’s project, these hard lessons might just be the forge this team needs. A stronger showing—and perhaps a first elusive quarterfinal appearance since 2002—remains a highly tangible possibility for the 2030 World Cup.

But for now, the reality is a bitter pill to swallow. It’s time to let go of the underdog narrative. The USA is a World Cup co-host with a booming domestic league, a history of absolute dominance in the women’s game, and a men's squad populated by players at top-tier European clubs. Hovering between 14th and 18th in the world rankings is fine, but rankings are just math. True footballing memories are made of blood, sweat, and victory on the ultimate stage. In Seattle, this truth was on full display. The US had the home crowd, tens of millions of viewers, and a golden opportunity to take down a European powerhouse. And they faltered. Instead of a triumphant leap forward, it produced that all too familiar bitter taste of staggering underperformance.

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The US flew high this tournament. When POTUS intervened and Balogun’s suspension was overturned, they must’ve felt invincible. But Icarus too flew highest before hubris caused his fall. That invincibility complex was completely shattered on the pitch, and the defeat demonstrated precisely how far the USMNT has left to travel to genuinely catch up to the elite sides.

No POTUS, no party.