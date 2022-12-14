'No words for you Lionel Messi': Brazil legend drops epic statement after Argentina enter 6th FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina became the first finalists of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Wednesday. The two-time champions hammered Luka Modric-led Croatia in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium. Runners-up in the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup, Modric-led Croatia had set a date with Messi and Co. in the semi-final after dumping record-time champions Brazil out of the Qatar World Cup on penalties.

While Argentina captain Messi scored a record-breaking goal in the first half, Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez netted a stunning brace to help the South American giants register a comfortable 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals. Messi, who became Argentina's all-time leading goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup, also produced an unbelievable assist to set up the third and final goal of the recently concluded encounter between the two teams on Wednesday.

Showering praise on Messi after Argentina secured its berth in the FIFA World Cup final for the sixth time since the tournament's inception, Brazil legend Rivaldo backed the Argentine talisman to lift the famous trophy on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Rivaldo penned a special note for Messi ahead of the summit clash in Qatar.

“We no longer have Brazil or Neymar Jr. in the cup final so I'll stay with Argentina. no words for you Lionel Messi, you already deserved to be World Champion before, but God knows all things and will crown you this Sunday. You deserve this title for the person you are and for the wonderful football you have always played. I take off my hat and may God bless you,” Rivaldo wrote.

On Wednesday, Messi also revealed that the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be his last match for Argentina as the 35-year-old will bid farewell to international football after the Qatar event. Messi will record his 172nd appearance for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. Messi-led Argentina will meet either meet France or Morocco in the summit clash on Sunday.

