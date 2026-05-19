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NorthEast United end ISL campaign with win over relegated Mohammedan Sporting

NorthEast United end ISL campaign with win over relegated Mohammedan Sporting

Published on: May 19, 2026 10:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Guwahati, NorthEast United FC finished their Indian Super League campaign on a high after clinching a 2-0 win against relegated Mohammedan Sporting Club here on Tuesday.

NorthEast United end ISL campaign with win over relegated Mohammedan Sporting

Jairo Samperio and Dinesh Singh Soraisham found the net for the Highlanders, who climbed one place to ninth in the table and concluded their campaign with 16 points. Mohammedan SC, who had their relegation confirmed earlier in the season, finished at the bottom of the standings with three points, ending their campaign without a win.

Mohammedan created the first notable opening in the 13th minute. Thokchom Adison Singh made a darting run down the right flank before cutting inside the box and shooting low at the near post. However, the effort took a deflection, allowing NorthEast goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan to gather comfortably.

NorthEast took the lead in the 19th minute following sustained pressure around the Mohammedan Sporting penalty area. Jithin delivered an inswinging corner towards the near post, and Jairo got there first, directing a header across goal and into the far corner, leaving Nikhil Deka with no chance.

NorthEast capitalised from the resulting set-piece moments later through a well-worked short-corner routine. Gaitan laid the ball off for Dinesh, whose strike from outside the box took a deflection before finding the back of the net. Dinesh then produced a wholehearted celebration with head coach Juan Pedro Benali on the touchline after scoring his first ISL goal.

The Highlanders went into the break firmly in control. Mohammedan edged the possession statistics in the first half but could not translate that into meaningful openings in the attacking third.

NorthEast continued to play on the front foot after the restart despite holding a two-goal advantage. The hosts nearly added a third in the 50th minute when Jithin weaved through a crowded area before poking the ball to Gaitan at the edge of the box.

The Spaniard spread it to Thoi Singh Huidrom on the right, but the latter struck the side-netting with his low effort. Robin Yadav also came close later in the half, only to hit the side-netting from a promising position.

NorthEast missed another big opportunity in the 63rd minute. A cross from the right was met by Jairo on the left side of the Mohammedan goal. Instead of going for goal himself, he headed the ball across to an unmarked Gaitan at the far post, but the midfielder blazed his effort over the bar from close range.

Jairo had one final chance in the 88th minute after receiving the ball at the edge of the box under pressure. Forced to shoot quickly with his weaker foot, the forward managed to keep the effort on target, but it lacked power, and Deka collected comfortably.

NorthEast comfortably saw out the closing stages to sign off their campaign with a confident home victory.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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