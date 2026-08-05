NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma leaned on an elite defense to reach the College Football Playoff in Brent Venables' fourth year as coach. Much of that defense returns, but the Sooners will need more production from their running backs and tight ends to make a return trip.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables looking for more production from running game

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Oklahoma is looking to boost production from the tight end position heading into fall camp, which begins Wednesday, and Venables has added former NFL All-Pro Jason Witten to his coaching staff to help spark improvement.

Witten inherits a mix of veterans and young players, including transfers Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers .

“We're a part of the run game. Being the guy who's usually at the end of the line of scrimmage you're an extension of the offensive line,” Witten said Tuesday. “That's a tough battle, going against defensive ends and linebackers in this conference. When the ball gets to us we've got to be able to seal gaps, we've got to set the edge, we've got to create lanes.”

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{{^usCountry}} Last season, Oklahoma finished 13th in the Southeastern Conference in rushing , with a per carry average of 3.54 yards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last season, Oklahoma finished 13th in the Southeastern Conference in rushing , with a per carry average of 3.54 yards. {{/usCountry}}

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Witten said Sooner backs struggled to create “explosive runs,” those plays that gained 12 yards or more.

“Obviously the teams that are having success on offense, they're able to get that,” he said. “And that's a combination of a lot of things. The line's got to get them to the second level, the receivers got to block on the perimeter, the runners got to make somebody miss sometimes, you got to have good steam. But the tight end's usually a big part of that.”

Witten brings “instant credibility” to the position, Venables said.

“Experience doesn't get you there as quickly as being an experienced teacher,” Venables said. “He's got a natural skill set when it comes to teaching the game, how he thinks. He's very bright but he's able to be an effective communicator with the guys.”

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Hansen, a fifth-year senior who played three seasons for the Gators, brings size and experience to the position group.

“He's like an encyclopedia,” Hansen said of Witten. "When you've played 17 years you know exactly what works, what doesn't work. You know all these little secrets that no one really knows unless you've played 17 years in the league.

“I felt like a freshman again learning from this guy and everyday is just something new. He points out things that I've never thought twice about. When you go and you implement the things he tells you see results almost instantly.”

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