Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s India tour postponed to February 2024

Football legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s maiden visit to India has been postponed to February 2024. The former Manchester United star was scheduled to visit the country from December 15 to 17 but the tour has to be delayed due to some unavoidable reasons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-city tour was slated to take place in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.(Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was very excited to visit India since the day I heard about the craze of football and Manchester United’s fan base from Tilak. Sadly, the tour has to be postponed this time due some unavoidable circumstances. However, I will be coming to India in February to meet the fans and witness the fandom personally,” said Solskjaer.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Hosted by the Manchester United fan and founder of Ace of Pubs, Tilak Gaurang Shah, the three-city tour was slated to take place in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

“It’s unfortunate that Ole’s India tour has to be postponed. It’s an inevitable situation and I hope the fans will understand. I have discussed the revised plan with him and we are very excited to host the Manchester United legend for his first-ever India tour,” Tilak informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Solskjaer is a renowned name in the football world and enjoys a huge fan base in India as well. The former Manchester United manager is also among the leading scorers for the club with 126 goals in 366 appearances for the club. His sensational last-minute winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich is still fresh in the memories of football fans across the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail