Only ‘nasty’ Argentina capable of stopping France: Gary Neville makes explosive World Cup prediction

France appear the favourites to lift the FIFA World Cup, and pundit Gary Neville believes only one team may be able to stop them.Les Bleus have coasted through the tournament, winning all three of their group stage games with ease. They brushed aside Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0 and Norway 4-1. They then battered Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been leading the goal-scoring charts at the moment. (AP and AFP Images)

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Next up is a Round of 16 clash with Paraguay, with a potential quarterfinal against Morocco and a potential semifinal against Spain on the cards. But former England international Neville believes only Argentina possess the mentality to challenge France.

Appearing for ITV Sport, he said, "The only team I can see stopping France right now, because of the mentality, is Argentina. Because of the nastiness and the horribleness and their experience. That’s the only team I can see that’s got the unity right now that I think could stand in front of France.

This World Cup, only Colombia and Spain (0) have conceded fewer goals than Argentina (1), while only Spain have conceded a lower xG (0.54 to Argentina’s 1.61). Meanwhile, only Paraguay have made more tackles per 90 minutes than Argentina.

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France, though, boast the best attack of the tournament, and have scored the most goals (13). Crucially, all of them have come from their fearsome frontline — six from captain Mbappé, four from Ousmane Dembele, two from Bradley Barcola and one from Desire Doue. Meanwhile, Michael Olise, playing as the #10 behind them, has five assists — the most in the tournament.

“I don’t know how they stop that to be fair. That four that started the game – they will cause nightmares for every single defender in the tournament.

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Neville also believes France are a level apart from the other heavyweights. “They’re so far ahead, at the moment, of where the other teams are in terms of level.”

"Something may emerge. England, Spain, Portugal, we may see a step up. There’s a long way to go, but you look at them (France) now thinking, you’ll have let yourselves down if you don’t win this.”

France vs Argentina - A new rivalry brewing

France beat Argentina 4-3 in the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup, en route to lifting the trophy, before locking horns again in the 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar, widely considered the greatest World Cup final of all time — an enthralling 3-3 draw, featuring star turns from Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, before a riveting penalty shootout ensured victory for the South Americans. With the two teams on opposite sides of the draw, a rematch of the 2022 Final is quite a tangible possibility.