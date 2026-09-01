Open letter to Lionel Messi: The no. 10 has said goodbye, but your story will never end

Dear Leo Messi,

Dear Lionel Messi: From the hardest nights to the greatest triumph, thank you. (REUTERS)

I had a strong feeling after the 2026 World Cup final on 20 July that it would be your last match in an Argentine jersey. But when the reality of your announcement last evening hit, it was still hard to digest. We always knew this moment would come, yet seeing you announce your retirement on Instagram left a void that is difficult to put into words.

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And yet, there was also a sense of acceptance. Perhaps because of everything we were fortunate enough to witness in the final years of your career. After years of heartbreak in World Cup finals, Copa America finals and the agonising wait for that first major international trophy, those final few years turned into an absolute goldmine.

Deep Dive What major international trophies did Lionel Messi win with Argentina before his retirement? Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup in 2022, two Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, and an Olympic gold medal in 2008 with Argentina. Why did Lionel Messi initially announce his retirement from international football in 2016? Messi announced his retirement in 2016 after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile, feeling he had nothing left to give and expressing deep disappointment over not winning a major title with the national team. How did Lionel Messi's international career evolve from heartbreak to success? Messi's international career transformed from repeated heartbreak in finals, including the 2014 World Cup and two Copa America losses, to triumph when he finally won the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022, establishing his legacy as one of the greatest.

When the Copa America finally arrived in 2021, something changed. For every Argentine and every Messi fan, the weight of all those near-misses suddenly lifted. The trophies that had eluded you for so long began to arrive, one after another. And by the time you lifted the World Cup in 2022, the story felt complete in a way we had once feared it never would.

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{{^usCountry}} For the last two decades, millennials and Gen Zs have followed and connected with the Argentina team largely because of you. A past generation grew up watching Diego Maradona's magic on the field, but once you stepped onto it, you ensured that the magic returned – perhaps this time with more finesse, consistency and, above all, discipline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the last two decades, millennials and Gen Zs have followed and connected with the Argentina team largely because of you. A past generation grew up watching Diego Maradona's magic on the field, but once you stepped onto it, you ensured that the magic returned – perhaps this time with more finesse, consistency and, above all, discipline. {{/usCountry}}

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The 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph had you and your fans in tears. I even had the iconic picture of you kissing the World Cup trophy inked. It was a moment of immense personal satisfaction for millions around the world who simply wanted their idol to have the one thing he had craved throughout his career.

Lionel Messi won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

At the same time, there was also a fear that you might walk away after finally achieving the dream that had eluded you for so long. Thankfully, the footballing world was lucky enough to have four more years of you in an Argentina jersey.

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Leaving Barcelona in those difficult circumstances was already a bitter pill to swallow and seeing you in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey never quite felt right to me. With the MLS chapter, for many Asian fans, the connection with club football began to fade. It was Argentina that we wanted to see you in. After everything you had been through with the national team, watching you wear those colours had become something we craved.

The 2022 World Cup was a great satisfaction indeed. You had arguably your best chance to win the title, surrounded by a team capable of going all the way, but the shock defeat to Saudi Arabia brought back the ghosts of the past. Yet, this Argentina side refused to let history repeat itself. They bounced back, fought their way through the tournament and gave us a World Cup campaign to remember. You lifted the trophy, and with it, a weight that had followed you for years disappeared at last.

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Also Read - Lionel Messi and Argentina: A story of heartbreak, redemption and finally, everything

There was one more chapter left, though. At the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, not many expected to see the same Messi at 39, but what we got was perhaps an even more lethal version of you. Eight goals and four assists at a World Cup at that age is not something everyone can pull off. But then, there is a reason you are called the GOAT.

The final didn't pan out the way we wanted, but there was also an acceptance that we had lost to the better side on the day. The 2026 World Cup gave us a rollercoaster of emotions, and watching you lead Argentina through it was a privilege in itself.

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Away from football, you were dealing with something far more difficult. Your father's health deteriorated during the tournament, and his passing made the decision to step away from international football even more real. It must have been an incredibly difficult period, both personally and professionally, and perhaps there was no easy way to make this decision. Still, after everything you had given Argentina, it felt like the right time for you to finally choose yourself.

Lionel Messi scored 8 goals in 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In an era of aggressive personalities on the sporting field, you were known mostly for your humility. There were, of course, moments when you lost your cool, but those only reminded us that you were human too. There was an integrity to the way you played the game – no unnecessary dives to win penalties, no constant appeals for fouls when you were brought down, and yet you still managed to own the football field like few others could.

GOAT debate settled

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The GOAT debate may have remained open for many, but by the end of your career, it feels like it is done and dusted. Your contemporaries have been left behind, and the numbers, trophies and, more importantly, the memories you created have made the argument almost impossible to ignore.

How do you say goodbye to someone who has been a part of your life for as long as you can remember? For more than two decades, you have been there in the Argentina jersey – through the heartbreak, the criticism, the tears, the impossible nights and, eventually, the greatest celebrations. We grew up watching you, believing in you and, at times, hurting with you. Then came the trophies, the World Cup and the feeling that perhaps the story could not have had a better ending.

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No. 10 might have said goodbye. But Leo, your story with Argentina will remain immortal.