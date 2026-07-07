‘Overturn this’: Belgium take savage swipe at USA as Jurgen Klopp joins fury over Balogun row

Belgium rubbed salt into the United States’ World Cup wound after knocking the co-hosts out of the tournament, posting a sharp social media dig that directly referenced the Folarin Balogun red-card controversy.

Romelu Lukaku after scoring the 4th goal for Belgium in the Round of 16 match. (REUTERS)

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Moments after Belgium’s 4-1 win over USA in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, the official Belgian Red Devils X account posted: “Overturn this. #USABEL.” The post was an unmistakable swipe at the pre-match storm around Balogun, whose automatic one-match suspension had been suspended by FIFA before the knockout tie.

Belgium turn controversy into knockout punch

Balogun had been sent off in USA’s previous match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a decision that was initially expected to rule him out of the Belgium clash. FIFA, however, allowed the American striker to feature after suspending the ban under Article 27 of its disciplinary code, a ruling that triggered anger and confusion in the Belgium camp. The Royal Belgian Football Association challenged Balogun’s eligibility, but FIFA rejected the challenge as inadmissible, saying Belgium were not a party to the original disciplinary proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy added a heavy layer of tension to the Round of 16 meeting in Seattle, but Belgium ensured the argument did not remain limited to paperwork. On the pitch, they delivered the clearest possible response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy added a heavy layer of tension to the Round of 16 meeting in Seattle, but Belgium ensured the argument did not remain limited to paperwork. On the pitch, they delivered the clearest possible response. {{/usCountry}}

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Charles De Ketelaere starred for Belgium with two goals and an assist as the Red Devils punished repeated defensive lapses from the United States. Malik Tillman briefly brought USA level with a free-kick, but Belgium quickly regained control and never allowed the hosts to turn momentum into belief. Romelu Lukaku added the final goal in stoppage time as Belgium sealed a commanding 4-1 win and booked a quarter-final meeting with Spain.

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For USA, the night became a brutal end to a campaign that had carried massive expectations on home soil. Balogun’s availability had dominated the build-up, but his return could not change the direction of the match. Belgium were sharper, more ruthless and far more composed when the game opened up.

The row also drew a sharp reaction from Jurgen Klopp, who joined the list of high-profile football voices questioning the decision. The former Liverpool manager said Balogun’s red card should have carried the usual punishment, adding that football’s disciplinary process could not be allowed to appear vulnerable to political pressure. Klopp called the matter “madness” and said the episode risked raising deeper questions about the credibility of the system.

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Klopp’s intervention gave the controversy an even wider frame. What had begun as a dispute over one player’s eligibility had turned into a debate over the integrity of FIFA’s disciplinary process, especially after reports of direct political involvement before a knockout match involving the co-hosts. Belgium’s post-match dig, therefore, landed not just as a celebration of a 4-1 win, but as a pointed answer to a row that had already moved far beyond Balogun himself.

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That made the post-match message even more pointed. The phrase “Overturn this” worked as both a celebration and a jab: USA had succeeded in getting Balogun available for the match, but there was no appeal available against the scoreline.

Belgium’s official account did not need a long caption. Two words were enough to frame the night - the controversy before kick-off, the frustration inside the Belgian camp, and the emphatic answer delivered over 90 minutes.

The result sent Belgium into the quarter-finals and sent the United States out of their own World Cup. The tweet, meanwhile, ensured the Balogun debate will remain attached to the defeat, not because it changed the outcome, but because Belgium made sure the final word belonged to them.