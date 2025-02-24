Panthers moving on from veteran LB Shaq Thompson

The Carolina Panthers will not re-sign veteran outside linebacker Shaq Thompson, allowing the former first-round draft pick to enter free agency. HT Image

"We appreciate Shaq's leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons, general manager Dan Morgan said in a statement Monday. "Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them.

"We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career."

Injuries limited Thompson, 30, to four games in 2024 and two games in 2023 .

He has recorded 752 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions in 123 games since Carolina drafted him with the 25th overall pick in 2015 out of Washington.

Thompson helped the Panthers reach Super Bowl 50 during his rookie season and climbed to fourth place in team history in tackles, trailing Luke Kuechly , Thomas Davis and Mike Minter .

Thompson, who turns 31 in April, told reporters in January that he hoped to end his career with Carolina.

"Be one of those guys in history that played with one team. But it's up to them," he said. "These two injuries ... it happens. All I can do is get better and come back strong."

Thompson played last season on a one-year, $3.1 million deal, per Spotrac. The five-time team captain tallied 35 tackles in four starts before injuring his Achilles in a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.