Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Paulo Dybala recalled to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
football

Paulo Dybala recalled to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Paulo Dybala was included in the squad for three upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September, with veteran Sergio Aguero out injured.
AP | , Buenos Aires
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Paulo Dybala recalled to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers(AP)

Striker Paulo Dybala was called up to the Argentina squad for the first time in almost two years Monday after an impressive start to the season with Juventus.

Dybala was included in the squad for three upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September, with veteran Sergio Aguero out injured.

ALSO READ| La Liga: Erik Lamela scores again, gives Sevilla a perfect start in Spain

Coach Lionel Scaloni included most of the players who won the Copa America in July, Argentina's first major title in almost 30 years.

Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and striker Angel Di María, the scorer of the winning goal against host Brazil in the final, were all called up.

Dybala was part of the 2019 Copa America squad and has played 29 games in total for Argentina.

Argentina is second in South American qualifying with 12 points from six matches. The team has away games against Venezuela and leader Brazil before hosting Bolivia in Buenos Aires.

Defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Leandro Paredes are suspended for the first game.

RELATED STORIES

____

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna), Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) and Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla).

Forwards: Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María (París Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julián Álvarez (River Plate) and Joaquín Correa (Lazio).

=

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
argentina football team paulo dybala
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jamshedpur FC ropes in Laldinpuia for 3 years

Arsenal say Odegaard clear for League Cup, Lacazette training again after Covid

Celtic boss Postecoglou saddened by racist abuse towards Furuhashi

Premier League: Record-breaker Antonio leads West Ham to 2nd straight win
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP