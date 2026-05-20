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PB tells Delhi HC under no obligation to acquire World Cup broadcast rights

Prasar Bharati was responding to a plea seeking the court’s directive for telecast of the FIFA World Cup in India

Published on: May 20, 2026 08:52 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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New Delhi: Prasar Bharati on Wednesday opposed before the Delhi High Court a petition seeking direction for the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India through the public broadcaster, contending that discussions between the world governing body FIFA and broadcasters were still on and that it was under no obligation to acquire telecast rights for such sporting events.

Argentina's 1978 World Cup champion Daniel Bertoni holds the FIFA World Cup trophy. (AFP)

The World Cup is scheduled to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. The 48-team tournament will have 104 matches played across 16 cities.

Prasar Bharati’s lawyer submitted before a bench of Justice Purushaindra Kaurav that judicial intervention at this stage, in the petition filed by advocate Avdhesh Bairwa, was unwarranted.

Its submissions were, however, countered by Bairwa’s lawyer, Vaibhav Gaggar, who said that such a stance defeated the very legislative intent behind the Sports Broadcasting Signals (mandatory sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, 2007. It was enacted precisely to ensure that sporting events of national importance are made accessible

to the public across the country through mandatory broadcasting mechanisms, he submitted.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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