Pelé was 17 when Brazil found their World Cup soul; 12 years later they owned The Jules Rimet trophy forever
As the 2026 World Cup approaches, memories of Pelé's impact on Brazil's football loom large. His stunning debut in 1958 to securing Jules Rimet Trophy in 1970.
Every World Cup arrives with the promise of a new defining image. The 2026 edition will be no different. Across the United States, Mexico and Canada, another teenager may announce himself, another great team may find its peak, and another final may produce the kind of moment that survives long after the scoreline fades.
That is why the old World Cup memories return before every new tournament. They are the standard against which the next generation is measured. Very few stories sit higher in that memory than Pelé’s journey with Brazil, which began with a 17-year-old changing the sport in 1958 and ended with the same player helping Brazil keep the Jules Rimet Trophy forever in 1970.
The teenager who changed Brazil’s place in football
Brazil arrived at the 1958 World Cup with talent, but not yet with the certainty that later became attached to the yellow shirt. The 1950 defeat to Uruguay at the Maracana still lived in the country’s football consciousness. Brazil had played beautiful football before, but the World Cup had not yet been won.
Sweden changed that. Pelé, still only 17, did not begin the tournament as the centre of Brazil’s campaign. He was carrying an injury and had to wait for his chance. Once he entered the side, Brazil’s tournament gained a new force.{{/usCountry}}
Sweden changed that. Pelé, still only 17, did not begin the tournament as the centre of Brazil’s campaign. He was carrying an injury and had to wait for his chance. Once he entered the side, Brazil’s tournament gained a new force.{{/usCountry}}
He scored the only goal against Wales in the quarter-final. He scored a hat-trick against France in the semi-final. Then, in the final against Sweden, he scored twice as Brazil won 5-2 and lifted the World Cup for the first time.
His first goal in that final became one of the earliest great Pelé images. He controlled the ball, lifted it over a defender and finished with the composure of a player far older than 17. It was not only the goal of a prodigy. It was the moment Brazil’s football found a new public face.
Brazil had its first World Cup. The sport had its first truly global superstar.
The story becomes bigger than one tournament
Pelé’s World Cup journey did not move in a clean line from one triumph to another. In 1962, he began Brazil’s title defence with a goal and an assist against Mexico, but a thigh injury in the next match ended his active role in the tournament.
Brazil still won the World Cup. Garrincha became the dominant figure, and the champions proved that the identity built in 1958 was not dependent on one player alone. Yet Pelé’s absence remained part of the story. The teenager who had delivered Brazil’s first title was now forced to watch as the country retained it without him.
That made the next turn harsher. In 1966, Brazil went to England chasing a third straight World Cup. Pelé arrived as the most famous player in the game, but the tournament became a punishment. He was repeatedly fouled, physically targeted and denied any rhythm. Brazil went out in the group stage.
For Pelé, the World Cup had now given him everything: glory, injury, absence and humiliation. He had entered the tournament as a boy king in 1958. By the end of 1966, he had been battered enough to question whether he wanted to return to that stage at all.
The master returns in 1970
Mexico 1970 became the answer. Pelé came back not as the teenager who had stunned Sweden, but as a complete footballer inside one of the greatest teams the World Cup has seen.
Brazil had Jairzinho’s direct running, Tostao’s intelligence, Rivelino’s left foot, Gerson’s control and Carlos Alberto’s authority from the back. Pelé did not need to own every attack. He gave the team its final clarity. He scored, created, drew defenders and made decisions that gave Brazil’s football its rhythm.
The final against Italy carried the weight of the full journey. Pelé opened the scoring with a header, rising above Tarcisio Burgnich to put Brazil ahead. Italy equalised, but Brazil took command after half-time. Gerson scored. Jairzinho scored. Then came the fourth, the goal that became the permanent symbol of that team.
The move began from deep and moved through Brazil with complete control. Clodoaldo escaped a cluster of Italian players. Rivelino moved the ball forward. Jairzinho carried it from the left and found Pelé near the edge of the area.
Pelé did not shoot. He waited for Carlos Alberto’s run from the right and rolled the pass perfectly into his path. Carlos Alberto struck it first time into the far corner.
The finish gave the goal its violence. Pelé’s pass gave it its intelligence. Brazil’s movement gave it its immortality.
The trophy goes home forever
Brazil won 4-1 and became world champions for the third time, after 1958 and 1962. Under the rule then in place, the first country to win the World Cup three times would keep the Jules Rimet Trophy permanently.
That is what makes Pelé’s World Cup arc so rare. He was there when Brazil won it for the first time. He was there when Brazil won it for the third time. In 1958, he helped Brazil become world champions. In 1970, he helped Brazil take the old World Cup trophy home forever.
The 2026 World Cup will create its own images. It may give football another teenage breakout, another perfect team goal, another great final. But every new World Cup moment still has to live beside the old ones. Pelé’s journey from Sweden to Mexico remains one of the highest bars because it was not one night of greatness. It was a 12-year arc of arrival, pain, return and completion, ending with Brazil holding not just a trophy, but the trophy that no other nation would ever win again.