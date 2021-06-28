Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Peru vanquish Venezuela to seal Copa America last eight spot
football

Peru vanquish Venezuela to seal Copa America last eight spot

Venezuela were eliminated, finishing bottom after failing to register a win in the group stages.
Reuters | , Buenos Aires
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Peru clinched a 1-0 win over Venezuela(REUTERS)

Peru clinched a 1-0 win over Venezuela in the Copa America on Sunday, striking early in the second half to seal their place in the last eight of the competition.

The result means Peru qualify from Group B in second place behind hosts Brazil, along with Colombia and Ecuador. Venezuela were eliminated, finishing bottom after failing to register a win in the group stages.

Ecuador edged above Venezuela in the group by managing to claim a draw in the evening's other game against regional giants Brazil, who failed to win for the first time in 11 games but still qualified top in the group for the quarter-finals.

Peru's André Carrillo gave his team the lead after 48 minutes, firing high into the net from close range after a corner led to a goalmouth scramble at the empty Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

Venezuela could count themselves a tad unlucky as the ball ricocheted around the penalty area, including off a Venezuelan defender, before being swept into the net by Carrillo, who had also salvaged a draw in the previous game against Ecuador.

The win ended a run of drawn games between the two South American countries going back to another 1-0 Peru victory at the Copa America in 2015.

The quarter-final matchups will be decided on Monday after the final round of Group A fixtures, where Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have already guaranteed their place in the last eight.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
peru venezuela copa america andre carrillo
TRENDING NEWS

This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP