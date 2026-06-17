Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo named in playing XI as Portugal open campaign vs DR Congo
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Despite being in poor form lately, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the Portugal playing XI. Portugal open their FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo. Follow live score and latest updates of Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup match.
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: In what is probably his last FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's playing XI for their campaign opener against Group K opponents DR Congo in Houston. This will be Ronaldo's sixth World Cup, but he hasn't yet won the trophy. He also hasn't been at his best during World Cups. Although he has scored eight goals, none of those has come in the knockout stages. His last World Cup goal was a penalty against Ghana in 2022. Meanwhile, in Euro 2024, he failed to find the back of the net. This is also the first time Portugal and DR Congo will face each other in international football. DR Congo will also make its second-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. Their last appearance came in 1974, when they were known as Zaire. Congo also has some star names this year, including Yoane Wissa, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzabe and Cedric Bakambu, who were key during qualification. Portugal's midfield could be the difference in the match. The midfield is expected to consist of Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Bernardo Silva. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 10:01:57 pm
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Both teams warm-up!
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Both teams are out, warming up! Ronaldo is also there! The stadium is also packed!
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:55:46 pm
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: 'It's a very good generation of players' - Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo also feels that the current generation of players are capable of winning the trophy, but there are factors they can't control. "It's a very good generation of players. But there are factors that we can't control. Winning or losing, which is the most important thing, depends on many factors. But it's a generation that will make the Portuguese people happy," he added.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:44:12 pm
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: DR Congo playing XI
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: DR Congo - Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Kayembe, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:29:42 pm
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Portugal XI
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Portugal - Costa; Cancelo, Araujo, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; Bernardo, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:25:37 pm
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: ‘It is important to get off to a good start’ - Ronaldo
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Speaking ahead of the match, Ronaldo said, "It is important to get off to a good start, do well in the first and second matches and then finish first in the group."
"Then we go match by match, but not with the expectations of winning it all. It has to be step by step. A good start is the most important thing."
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:13:43 pm
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Portugal to honour Diogo Jota
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Portugal will also honour Diogo Jota with commemorative wristbands. Jota, who bagged 49 caps and scored 14 goals for the European team, is still remembered by its players. Speaking to Reuters, Vitinha said, "Basically, the story of the wristband is, when we went to meet with the Prime Minister, he offered us this wristband."
"They made sure that it was a wristband that we could wear on the pitch. It has all the specifics for us to be able to enter the pitch with it, with the names of all the players plus the special name of Diogo Jota," he added.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 08:58:42 pm
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Spotlight on Ronaldo
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: This will be Ronaldo's sixth FIFA World Cup. He has 143 international goals in their recent friendlies, he has been missing chances, with some fans feeling that he needs to be on the bench. In his last nine matches at major tournaments for Portugal, he hasn't scored.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 08:48:53 pm
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: No Ruben Dias for Portugal!
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: For Portugal, Ruben Dias won't be available after suffering an injury in a friendly vs Nigeria. Speaking ahead of Portugal's opener, head coach Martinez said, "Only Ruben Dias is not 100 percent for tomorrow so no, he’s not fit to play."
"We did the medical checks, everything is structurally fine, we just need to avoid taking risks. Medically, we need him to be 100 percent."
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 08:40:50 pm
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome everyone!
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Portugal open their FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo in Houston. The spotlight will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, as he chases the one trophy, which he hasn't been able to get his hands on yet! Stay tuned folk! Its going to be an entertaining thriller!