Portugal vs France UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

Portugal vs France UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: Current Group F table-toppers France will take third-placed Portugal in their final Euro 2020 group stage fixture. France, after a win and a draw each, have four points, while Portugal have three points after a loss and a victory each. The winner of this group will seal a place in the next round. Who will it be? (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about Portugal vs France UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs France taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs France will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs France begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland begins at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (June 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs France?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs France will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs France online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs France will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs France match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020