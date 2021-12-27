Premier League: Anthony Martial tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to leave Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that forward Anthony Martial wants to leave the Premier League club.

The France international has made just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions for United as he has fallen down the pecking order since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

After spending seven years at Old Trafford, Martial is looking for a move elsewhere. When asked about the Martial in the press conference Ralf Rangnick replied: "Yes, we spoke yesterday at length and he explained to me that he has been with Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels that it might be the right time now for a change, to go somewhere else."

"I know this is in a way understandable and I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club. We have COVID times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be."

"And I told him, it [a move] should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club. So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club. And as long as this is the case, he will stay," he added.

The 26-year-old joined United from Monaco in September 2015, becoming the most expensive teenager in world football at the time. Martial does still have three years left to run on his current contract, which he signed in 2019 and that includes an option to extend for a further year.