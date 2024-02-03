Premier League: Everton deny Tottenham, Newcastle come back from two down in epic 4-4 draw with Luton

Premier League strugglers Everton salvaged a 2-2 draw with Tottenham thanks to Jarrad Branthwaite's last-gasp equaliser, while Newcastle rescued a dramatic 4-4 draw against Luton on Saturday. Former Everton striker Richarlison had scored just one league goal for Tottenham between August 2022 and December 2023. Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, right, jumps for a header with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during their Premier League match.(AP)

But he has now struck nine times in Tottenham's last eight league games after putting the visitors ahead in the fourth minute and restoring their lead with a superb strike from the edge of the area in the 41st minute.

However, Everton rallied after a poor start and their tactic to target Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario from corners paid off with a 30th-minute equaliser. Jack Harrison was backing into Vicario before turning in Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header towards goal. And in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Tottenham's Cristian Romero could only head James Garner's free-kick towards his own goal and Branthwaite bundled the ball home.

"It's obviously never going to be an easy game here. You have to deal with a fair bit but most of the time we handled it ok. Unfortunately we couldn't hold out," Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said.

Third bottom Everton have failed to win in six Premier League games, but Toffees manager Sean Dyche said: "We deserved at least an equaliser, if not all three (points)."

Aston Villa can climb above Tottenham into the top four with a win at bottom of the table Sheffield United in Saturday's late game. At St James' Park, Sean Longstaff put Newcastle ahead in the seventh minute with a clinical close-range finish from Kieran Trippier's cross.

Gabriel Osho headed Luton level in the 21st minute when he rose to finish off Ross Barkley's cross. Longstaff restored Newcastle's advantage two minutes later, pouncing to net the rebound after Anthony Gordon's shot was parried by Thomas Kaminski.

Barkley netted five minutes before half-time, slotting into the empty after Martin Dubravka saved Alfie Doughty's effort.

Luton won a 59th-minute penalty after Chiedozie Ogbene was tugged by Dan Burn, the decision given after a lengthy VAR check to determine the foul was inside the area.

Fofana saves Burnley

Carlton Morris scored but had to retake the kick due to encroachment, holding his nerve to net with his second attempt. Elijah Adebayo's composed strike three minutes later increased Luton's lead, but Trippier's 67th-minute close-range finish gave Newcastle hope.

Harvey Barnes, playing for the first time since September after injury, completed Newcastle's escape act six minutes later with a fierce finish into the bottom corner. Luton moved one point clear of the relegation zone, while Newcastle are in ninth place.

Brighton crushed Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Amex Stadium to bolster their bid for a European place. The seventh placed Seagulls took just three minutes to go in front when Lewis Dunk headed home from a corner.

Roberto De Zerbi's men struck again in the 33rd minute as Tariq Lamptey crossed and Jack Hinshelwood headed in. With Palace in disarray, Facundo Buonanotte curled Brighton's third from the edge of the area just 60 seconds later.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's 72nd-minute header was no consolation for Palace, whose misery was completed by Brighton striker Joao Pedro's predatory finish in the 85th minute. David Datro Fofana inspired Burnley's fightback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Fulham at Turf Moor.

Fulham went in front through Joao Palhinha's 18th-minute header and Rodrigo Muniz increased their lead with his first Premier League goal, a lob over James Trafford three minutes later. But Ivory Coast striker Fofana, recently signed on loan from Chelsea, got one back with a 71st-minute header.

The 21-year-old equalised two minutes into stoppage time when he bundled home Wilson Odobert's cross to leave second bottom Burnley seven points from safety.