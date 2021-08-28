Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Premier League: Gray strikes as clinical Everton sink Brighton

New signing Demarai Gray scored his second goal in as many Premier League games for Everton and Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a penalty as the Toffees continued their good start with a 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Reuters | , Brighton [england]
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain.(Reuters)

Gray, who joined the Merseyside club from German side Bayer Leverkusen in July, gave the visitors a 41st-minute lead when he beat goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with a crisp low shot into the far corner after darting run.

Everton dominated and Sanchez kept out a low Andros Townsend drive midway through the first half while his opposite number Jordan Pickford parried a Pascal Gross free kick after Gray had silenced the home fans.

Halftime substitute Joel Veltman gave away a clumsy penalty when he clattered into Seamus Coleman and Calvert-Lewin drilled in the spot kick in the 58th minute but not before a tussle with team mate Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward grabbed the ball and refused to let first-choice penalty taker Calvert-Lewin proceed before he was restrained and ushered away by several Everton players.

Sanchez spared Brighton, who had won both their opening two matches, a bigger defeat when he denied Abdoulaye Doucoure from close range but Everton were well worth their win which put them on seven points from three games.

