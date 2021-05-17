Home / Sports / Football / Premier League: Leicester suffer blow in defence with Evans out of Chelsea match
FILE PHOTO: Leicester City's Jonny Evans (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Leicester City's Jonny Evans (REUTERS)
football

Premier League: Leicester suffer blow in defence with Evans out of Chelsea match

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans will miss Tuesday's Premier League trip to Chelsea due to foot injury
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 06:17 PM IST

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans will miss Tuesday's Premier League trip to Chelsea due to foot injury, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

Evans was forced off in the first half of Leicester's 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, and Rodgers is hoping to have the experienced centre half back for the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

"Jonny won't play in the (Chelsea) game, he'll struggle for that," Rodgers said on Monday. "We'll see what he's like for next weekend, but he won't be involved tomorrow."

Evans has made 28 league appearances for third-placed Leicester this season. Rodgers' team are two points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea heading into Tuesday's game and end their season with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
english premier league jonny evans leicester city football club chelsea fc + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.