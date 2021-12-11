Home / Sports / Football / Premier League: Raheem Sterling's penalty gives Manchester City 1-0 win over Wolves
Premier League: Raheem Sterling's penalty gives Manchester City 1-0 win over Wolves

  • Raheem Sterling calmly converted the penalty straight down the middle in the 66th minute for his 100th Premier League goal, which proved enough for the day.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring his side's first goal on a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the Etihad stadium.(AP)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 08:55 PM IST
AP | , Manchester

Manchester City needed a disputed penalty to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton on Saturday and ensure it stayed atop the Premier League.

City was awarded a spot kick for handball when Joao Moutinho blocked a cross from Bernardo Silva with his arm outstretched, although Wolves argued that the ball hit his armpit.

Raheem Sterling calmly converted the penalty straight down the middle in the 66th minute for his 100th Premier League goal, which proved enough on a day when City's high-powered attack struggled to make the most of its chances.

Wolves had gone a man down just before the halftime break when Raul Jimenez was first booked for a tackle near the halfway line then inexplicably stretched his leg out to block the resulting free kick to earn a second yellow card straight away.

Jack Grealish missed a stellar chance to double the lead in the 70th when he poked the ball over the bar from close range after a cross from Sterling across the box.

The win made sure Pep Guardiola's team will stay in front of closest rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, who both played later Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
