Premier League: Underwhelming Manchester derby ends in stalemate

Manchester United and Manchester City played out an anticlimactic 0-0 Premier League draw on Sunday in a low-key derby that dealt a blow to City's bid for Champions League qualification.

Pep Guardiola's team, who were missing their top scorer Erling Haaland through injury, are fifth in the table on 52 points, one behind Chelsea, and United are languishing in 13th place on 38.

"Tight game. They had chances, we had chances as well," Guardiola said. "The only problem is we moved too much with the ball. We had to be in the right position and we didn't do that."

With both sides struggling through difficult campaigns, neither created many clearcut chances, particularly in a drab first half at a sun-drenched Old Trafford.

The first scoreless draw in the derby since 2020 picked up after the interval and City striker Omar Marmoush unleashed a blistering shot from 25 yards that forced United goalkeeper Andre Onana into a terrific save.

Joshua Zirkzee had United's best opportunity midway through the second half when he turned and struck a half-volley that forced City keeper Ederson into an outstanding two-handed save.

United's clean sheet was their first at Old Trafford since a 4-0 rout of Everton on December 1.

The previous derby had been far more entertaining with United stunning the champions in December with a 2-1 win at Etihad Stadium thanks to late goals by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

NO FIREWORKS

There were no such fireworks in Sunday's 196th Manchester derby across all competitions, however, with many fans heading to the exits before the final whistle blew.

Guardiola and United boss Ruben Amorim embraced at the end as the players amiably shook hands.

"Happy with the performance. Obviously the result, not," Fernandes said. "We want to win games and we need points in the league. We are aware of that. Obviously, we played against a very good side. I think the game was there for both teams."

The second half at least hinted at goals. City squandered a terrific chance soon after the break when Marmoush flicked a pass to send Phil Foden through on goal, but United defender Noussair Mazraoui swooped in to make a clean tackle from behind.

United players screamed for a penalty when Ruben Dias tripped and ended up falling on the ball in the box, but the referee and VAR disagreed.

"I'm not naive or crazy, I can see the moment we are in, I can look at the opponents and understand there is a big gap, but as a leader I cannot say we are going to take all of the time to close the gap," Amorim said of United's poor season.

"Even if we bring in more players we have to hurry and show urgency to do better because we don't have much time at a club like this. We are in a rush."

City fans periodically broke into Kevin De Bruyne chants, for their beloved Belgian midfielder who was playing in his final Manchester derby after announcing on Friday that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Several hundred United fans lingered behind in a sit-in protest after the final whistle, hoisting banners that read: "RIP fan culture, 1878-2025" and "Glazers out" in reference to the club's majority owners.

Among their many grievances is the recent announcement of a ticket price increase.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)