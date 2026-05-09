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Pressure builds on Riera as Frankfurt lose at Dortmund

Pressure builds on Riera as Frankfurt lose at Dortmund

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:04 am IST
AFP |
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Borussia Dortmund came from a goal down to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 at home on Friday, putting further pressure on visiting coach Albert Riera.

Pressure builds on Riera as Frankfurt lose at Dortmund

Frankfurt starlet Can Uzun scored after just two minutes but Dortmund hit back with two goals in five minutes through Serhou Guirassy and Nico Schlotterbeck to take the lead at half-time.

Dortmund's 18-year-old forward Samuele Inacio added a third, his first Bundesliga goal, midway through the second-half to wrap up victory for the hosts, before Jonathan Burkardt grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

Former Liverpool and Spain winger Riera, who took over as coach in February, has won one of his past seven games and arrived in Dortmund reportedly fighting to keep his job.

"Three months here, time is the key for everything in life. If I have the time, I will keep improving this team, because I know how to do it," Riera told Sky Germany.

Bellingham helped create Dortmund's third, once again finding Beier in traffic who chipped back for Inacio to hammer home.

Germany forward Burkardt pulled one back for Frankfurt with three minutes remaining but Dortmund held on for victory.

In the dying moments, Dortmund brought on former Germany centre-back Niklas Suele, who will retire at the end of the season.

dwi/dmc/bsp

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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