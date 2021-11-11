Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSG player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate

PSG's Aminata Diallo (AP/File )
Published on Nov 11, 2021 09:53 AM IST
AP | , Paris

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody in connection with an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police as part of an investigation into “an attack on the club’s players” last Thursday evening, PSG said in a statement.

The Versailles prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that Diallo was taken into custody, and that Kheira Hamraoui had been attacked. No other details were given.

Hamraoui and Diallo are PSG teammates and the midfielders also play for France’s national team.

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed,” PSG said. “Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.”

PSG added that it will work closely with the Versailles police to clarify the facts.

“The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take,” PSG said.

No other information was given, but several French media reports said Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another teammate, who was not identified.

RELATED STORIES

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Diallo was driving them back when several people wearing masks attacked, and that Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.

Diallo started in midfield for PSG on Tuesday night in a 4-0 home win against Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League.

Hamraoui rejoined PSG in the offseason from Barcelona, which beat PSG in the Champions League semifinals in the spring.

Hamraoui previously played for PSG from 2012-16, the year Diallo joined from Guingamp.

