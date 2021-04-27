PSG striker Mbappe fit to face Man City in Champions League

Kylian Mbappé has shaken off a minor thigh injury and is fit to play against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

Mbappé came off with the injury near the end of PSG's 3-1 win at Metz in the French league on Saturday, jeopardizing his chances of playing in the first leg at Parc des Princes.

However, the 22-year-old Mbappé will be in the squad for the match against City, with PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino saying Tuesday that left-back Juan Bernat and reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier are the only players missing.

Mbappé, one of the world's most talented players, has scored eight goals in this season's Champions League — second only to the 10 netted by Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Kylian Mbappé has shaken off a minor thigh injury and is fit to play against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. Mbappé came off with the injury near the end of PSG's 3-1 win at Metz in the French league on Saturday, jeopardizing his chances of playing in the first leg at Parc des Princes. However, the 22-year-old Mbappé will be in the squad for the match against City, with PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino saying Tuesday that left-back Juan Bernat and reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier are the only players missing. Mbappé, one of the world's most talented players, has scored eight goals in this season's Champions League — second only to the 10 netted by Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.