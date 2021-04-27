Home / Sports / Football / PSG striker Mbappe fit to face Man City in Champions League
football

PSG striker Mbappe fit to face Man City in Champions League

Mbappe came off with the injury near the end of PSG's 3-1 win at Metz in the French league on Saturday, jeopardizing his chances of playing in the first leg at Parc des Princes.
AP | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe: File photo(REUTERS)

Kylian Mbappé has shaken off a minor thigh injury and is fit to play against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

Mbappé came off with the injury near the end of PSG's 3-1 win at Metz in the French league on Saturday, jeopardizing his chances of playing in the first leg at Parc des Princes.

However, the 22-year-old Mbappé will be in the squad for the match against City, with PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino saying Tuesday that left-back Juan Bernat and reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier are the only players missing.

Mbappé, one of the world's most talented players, has scored eight goals in this season's Champions League — second only to the 10 netted by Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Kylian Mbappé has shaken off a minor thigh injury and is fit to play against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

Mbappé came off with the injury near the end of PSG's 3-1 win at Metz in the French league on Saturday, jeopardizing his chances of playing in the first leg at Parc des Princes.

However, the 22-year-old Mbappé will be in the squad for the match against City, with PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino saying Tuesday that left-back Juan Bernat and reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier are the only players missing.

Mbappé, one of the world's most talented players, has scored eight goals in this season's Champions League — second only to the 10 netted by Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kylian mbappe manchester city champions league clash psg
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP