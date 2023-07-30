PSG to send Kylian Mbappe on one-year loan deal to Premier League: Report

Kylian Mbappe shocked the PSG board recently, when he revealed that he would not be signing a 12-month contract extension, which would see him depart as a free agent after the 2023-24 season. The French attacker needs to agree to such an extension by July 1, and his contract comes to an end next year.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal.(AP)

There have been reports that Mbappe will depart for Real Madrid after next season, in a move which will see him move for free. He joined PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017, before his move was made permanent in a deal worth 145 million euros, plus 35 million euros in add-ons a year later.

The Ligue 1 side have been trying to offload Mbappe in the ongoing summer transfer window, but the player's personal terms have been a hindrance in such a move. The 2018 World Cup winner has a condition on his departure in the ongoing transfer window and will only leave PSG if he is paid the 150 million euros that he would be owed next eason. He is contracted to earn close to 150 million euros in wages and bonus payments over the next year with PSG, which he doesn't want to miss out on.

According to reports, PSG have decided to loan out the player, if he doesn't agree to a transfer in this window, which will free his massive wages from their books. The Frenchman is also being linked to a Premier League outfit for a one-year loan deal and Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are said to be among the clubs interested.

Recently, Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal made a record 300 million euros bid for Mbappe, which he rejected. They reportedly offered him a 200 million euros salary for every season, which could rise to 700 million euros every campaign.

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who managed Mbappe at PSG, commented on his chances of joining the Premier League outfit. He said, "I need to be conscious, I cannot talk because everything that you talk is too much noise, it is a very delicate situation and it is a situation they need to fix in Paris with Kylian, Kylian with PSG."

"But from our side, nothing to say. We are working in our reality, their reality is different - and they for sure have another reality. And from my side, nothing to say - only to support them and hope they find the best solution for both sides", he further added.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that his club are interested in Mbappe's signature. "Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind!” Klopp said in 2022. Actually nothing to say about that. Between Kylian and Liverpool, it’s all set. It’s all fine. We of course like him, if we didn’t like him we’d have to question ourselves. But we are not, we cannot, be part of these battles. There must be other clubs involved but that’s fine. He’s still a great player," he said.

