'Lionel Messi is not going to go on loan to FC Barcelona': Inter Miami co-owner makes massive transfer claim

Lionel Messi has been brilliant for Inter Miami since his debut for the club in their Leagues Cup opener vs Cruz Azul. The former PSG attacker came in as a second-half substitute and also scored a last-minute free-kick in a 2-1 win. He carried on that form in their next Leagues Cup fixture, scoring two goals and registering an assist in a 2-0 win vs Atalanta United. He opened the scoring after only eight minutes, and then added a second shortly after. Lionel Messi for Inter Miami.(AFP)

He departed PSG in an unceremonious manner and was jeered by fans in his last outing for the French outfit. Departing as a free agent, he was linked to Barcelona, who were the favourites, and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. He rejected a move to Saudi Arabia despite being offered a huge amount of money and didn't move to financially-shaken Barcelona. Although Joan Laporta failed to re-sign Messi for the La Liga side, he has promised fans that the attacker would play a farewell match for the club.

There have also been reports that he could be loaned to Barcelona during the MLS off-season. But such rumours have been denied by Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas. While speaking on the Offside podcast with Taylor Twellman, Mas said, "I want to caveat that. I don’t know if it’s some type of friendly or farewell game. They have this Gamper Trophy they play for in the summer."

"But there will be something where, hopefully when the new Camp Nou is open, because their stadium there they will not be playing in for the next year and a half, hopefully Lionel Messi can say his proper goodbye.

"That does not entail playing for Barcelona. He’s not going to go on loan there. That’s not going to happen. Yes, he deserves his correct goodbye there. Yes, and I will do everything in my power in order to facilitate and help him do that because he’s deserving of that," he further added. Messi has a two-year contract with the MLS side, who are reportedly paying him between 50-60 million dollars per season, as revealed by a co-owner in a recent interview with El Pais.

Other than such a huge salary, Messi will also be earning through Apple and Adidas. Apple TV is the official streaming service of MLS, and both organisations have reportedly offered Messi a share of the profits generated by new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass streaming service on Apple TV. Apple TV has even announced a four-episode documentary series on Messi, which covers his FIFA World Cup run. Also, Adidas are a major sponsor for MLS and also Messi's sponsor. They have reportedly offered him a share of profits from his arrival in the USA in merchandise sales. He will also acquire more than one-third of Inter Miami on his retirement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON