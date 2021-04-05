Home / Sports / Football / PSG's Florenzi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Bayern game
football

PSG's Florenzi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Bayern game

Florenzi's teammate and fellow Italy international Marco Verratti is also out of Wednesday's game in Munich after testing positive on Friday.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Paris St Germain's Alessandro Florenzi.(REUTERS)

Paris St Germain defender Alessandro Florenzi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich, the French club said on Monday.

Florenzi's teammate and fellow Italy international Marco Verratti is also out of Wednesday's game in Munich after testing positive on Friday.

In France, a positive test for the novel coronavirus triggers a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

PSG tweeted that Florenzi had been self-isolating for a few days as a precaution and would continue to do so as per health protocols.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
marco verratti
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP