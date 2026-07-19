Rafael Nadal fires up Spain with heartfelt World Cup final message before Lionel Messi showdown

Rafael Nadal had a special message for Spain, ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup final vs Argentina. Nadal is no stranger to pressure and knows the situation Spanish players are in. Nadal retired from professional tennis in 2024 and reflected on his dual-sport passion.

Rafael Nadal backed Spain ahead of the World Cup final. (Pool via Reuters)

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Spain clinched a 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals and is among the most utterly dominant teams in this World Cup. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi came to Argentina's rescue in their 2-1 win vs England, where he got two assists.

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Taking to X, Nadal wrote, "Ever since I was little, soccer has been one of my great passions. I've always enjoyed playing, watching matches, and supporting our national team."

"I can still remember the thrill of living in South Africa for the 2010 final.

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"Tomorrow we have another chance to enjoy one of those matches that make history against a national team and a country that I respect and admire greatly.

“Best of luck, Let's go, Spain!”

Spain was forced to cancel their final training session on Saturday, due to thunderstorms in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Argentina's session was delayed by 45 minutes.

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For Spain, it is a chance at a second World Cup title, to add to the one from 2010. Meanwhile, for Argentina, it's a chance to become the first back-to-back World Cup winners, since Pele and Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962.

Speaking ahead of the match, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said, "On Sunday, we will watch a great show."

"Two great national teams — two superteams, in my opinion — very similar in some aspects in terms of attitude, footballers’ talent. I think that it’s going to be an amazing final."

The story of how Messi and Lamine Yamal, who were photographed together nearly two decades ago when the Spanish winger was a baby, will be sharing the field in a World Cup final.

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"We grew up playing soccer with passion, eager to play. We played everywhere. We played on the street. We played at school. We played in teams. We didn’t think about the pressure. It was just natural play," Messi said.