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Rafael Nadal reacts to Lionel Messi's revelation about taking inspiration from his documentary after World Cup hat-trick

Rafael Nadal reacted after Lionel Messi revealed he had been watching the Spaniard's documentary.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 02:18 pm IST
Written by Aneek Chatterjee
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Lionel Messi has credited Rafael Nadal with inspiring his record-breaking hat-trick at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, revealing he watched a documentary on the Spanish tennis great hours before taking the pitch against Algeria.

Rafael Nadal replied to Lionel Messi on his Instagram story.(AP Images)

The 38-year-old Argentina captain made history earlier this week in Kansas City. In his 200th international appearance, Messi delivered a vintage performance, dismantling the Algerian defence to secure a 3-0 victory. He opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a curling open-play effort before striking twice more in the 60th and 76th minutes. The feat made him the oldest player to register a World Cup hat-trick, eclipsing Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo. It also pushed his all-time tournament tally to 16 goals, equalling German Miroslav Klose’s long-standing record.

However, the catalyst for the historic night came from an entirely different sport. Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Messi detailed his pre-match routine.

"I love playing football. It has been my passion since I was a child. When I feel good, I give everything I have," Messi explained. "Right now, we're watching a series about Rafa Nadal, and I identify with him in many ways. We are very similar in the sense that I always want to give my maximum and feel good."

Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't finish, Bruno Fernandes couldn't create: The story of Portugal's frustrating World Cup opener

Messi already achieved everything with Argentina

But the legendary Argentinian, whose career was often underlined by his lack of titles with his national team, is enjoying a third-act encore glittering with a burgeoning trophy haul. In 2021, he won his first-ever international trophy at the Copa America. He followed it up with the biggest prize of them all in Qatar in 2022, before adding the inter-continental Finalissima and another Copa America to his collection in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Nadal, meanwhile, was plagued by severe injuries throughout his career. In 2005, he was diagnosed with Müller-Weiss syndrome, a rare degenerative foot condition. He prominently battled tendinitis and hip flexor and abdominal tears. His regular use of painkillers also caused perforations in his intestines. Yet his legend has been in his resilience, which saw him enjoy a 23-year-long career and retire from professional tennis in 2024 with 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, the second most in men's tennis history.

Messi will need to channel that Nadal-esque resilience once again as the World Cup intensifies. Argentina, currently topping Group J, could put one foot in the knockouts with a win against Austria next Monday.

 
algeria fifa world cup lionel messi rafael nadal
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Rafael Nadal reacts to Lionel Messi's revelation about taking inspiration from his documentary after World Cup hat-trick
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