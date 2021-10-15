Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Raheem Sterling open to leaving Manchester City
football

Raheem Sterling open to leaving Manchester City

Raheem Sterling talked of his admiration of Real Madrid last year, before Manchester City met the Spanish giants in a Champions League last-16 tie.
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Reuters |

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling would be willing to leave the Premier League club and move abroad, he said on Thursday.

The England international, 26, has fallen out of favour with City coach Pep Guardiola this season, starting only two of seven Premier League games.

"If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else, I’d be open to it at this moment in time," Sterling said during the FT Business of Sport US Summit.

"As an English player, all I know is the Premier League. I’ve always known that maybe one day, I would love to play abroad and see how I would come up against that challenge."

Asked what languages he would like to speak, Sterling said: "I should be learning a few different languages. I quite like the French accent - and Spanish."

Sterling, who is under contract with City until 2023, talked of his admiration of Real Madrid last year, before City met Real in a Champions League last-16 tie.

Real are expected to attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe next year when the France forward's contract with Paris St Germain runs out after having a reported offer of 160 million euros turned down by the French club this year.

RELATED STORIES

Spanish media have reported that Barcelona are interested in Sterling, although a move for the England forward would be hampered by their financial problems, which forced them to part ways with all-time top scorer Lionel Messi in August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raheem sterling manchester city
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Female soccer players evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar

Peru miss penalty in 1-0 loss to Argentina

It's going to end soon but not for next few years: Chhetri talks about career

Pedri to sign new deal with Barcelona through 2026
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP