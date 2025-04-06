Menu Explore
Real Madrid beat Leyendas FC Barcelona Legends by 2-0 in Legends Faceof

PTI |
Apr 06, 2025 10:32 PM IST

Real Madrid Leyendas defeated FC Barcelona Legends 2-0 as the two iconic football giants reignited their rivalry. 

Real Madrid Leyendas defeated FC Barcelona Legends 2-0 as the two iconic football giants reignited their rivalry here on Sunday, as part of the much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff'.

Real Madrid Leyendas defeated FC Barcelona Legends 2-0 as the two iconic football giants reignited their rivalry(HT PHOTO)
Real Madrid Leyendas defeated FC Barcelona Legends 2-0 as the two iconic football giants reignited their rivalry(HT PHOTO)

Morientes opened the scoring for Real Madrid Leyendas in the 14th minute, capitalising on a well-worked move orchestrated by Luis Figo and Michael Owen.

The second half saw the intensity rise as FC Barcelona Legends pushed hard to break through the Real Madrid defence.

With the crowd roaring them on, they turned up the heat, launching wave after wave of attacks. Just as Barcelona looked close to scoring, Real Madrid Legends doubled their lead in the 69th minute.

A moment of brilliance from David Barral saw him skip past two legendary defenders -- Carles Puyol and Frank de Boer -- before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

The strike further energised the Madrid camp and left the crowd at DY Patil Stadium in awe.

