Real Madrid beaten by Osasuna to boost Barcelona in La Liga title race

Spanish league leader Real Madrid was stunned by Osasuna in a 2-1 loss on Saturday.

Raul Garcia's 90th-minute winner means Barcelona can overtake Madrid at the top of the standings by beating Levante on Sunday.

Madrid is two points clear of second-place Barca, having played a game more.

Vinicius Junior looked to have at least salvaged a point for Alvaro Arbeloa's team with his goal in the 73rd, which leveled the game after Ante Budimir's first-half penalty had given Osasuna the lead.

Madrid fans were likely expecting it to be a launchpad to take all three points - but Garcia's goal from close range provided a twist in the race for the title.

Real Sociedad drew 3-3 with last-place Real Oviedo after a wild finish at Estadio Municipal de Anoeta.

Oviedo took control of the match with two quick goals after halftime from Federico Vinas, who scored with headers in the 50th and 52nd minutes.

Orri Oskarsson started the fightback for Sociedad with a powerful header in the 64th and Duje Caleta-Car headed in another to level in the 87th.

Oskarsson scored his second of the match with a clinical finish to give the home side the lead in the 90th — but the drama wasn't done.

In the second minute of added time Eric Bailly leveled the game again to rescue a point for Oviedo.

Even then there was still time for Goncalo Guedes to hit the post in 99th.

Fifth-place Real Betis could lose ground in the race for Champions League qualification after a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Isi Palazon's goal in the 42nd cancelled out Cedric Bakambu's opener for Betis.

