Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema extends contract to 2023

Real Madrid on Friday confirmed that forward Karim Benzema has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The France forward's contract was due to expire next summer, however after losing club captain Sergio Ramos when his deal ran out earlier this year, the club have moved to ensure the same does not happen to Benzema.

After joining in 2009, Benzema has gone on to make 560 appearances in all competitions for Real and is the club's fifth all-time leading goalscorer with 281.

He has also won four Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.