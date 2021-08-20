Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema extends contract to 2023
football

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema extends contract to 2023

Real Madrid on Friday confirmed that forward Karim Benzema has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023.
Reuters | , Madrid
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid. (Getty)

Real Madrid on Friday confirmed that forward Karim Benzema has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The France forward's contract was due to expire next summer, however after losing club captain Sergio Ramos when his deal ran out earlier this year, the club have moved to ensure the same does not happen to Benzema.

After joining in 2009, Benzema has gone on to make 560 appearances in all competitions for Real and is the club's fifth all-time leading goalscorer with 281.

He has also won four Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karim benzema real madrid
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Grealish on target as Manchester City put five past hapless Norwich

Freiburg deals demoralizing defeat to Dortmund in Bundesliga

PSG forward Icardi's injury could impact Messi debut

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC play out 0-0 draw against Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP