football

Real Madrid increase bid for PSG's Mbappe to 180 million euros - Report

Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 07:35 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - August 20, 2021. Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)

Real Madrid have increased their offer to sign Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to 180 million euros ($211.48 million) after having an initial 160 million euro bid rejected reported on Thursday.

L'Equipe said the amount would include 10 million euros in bonuses. Sky Sports had earlier reported forward an improved second bid of 170 million euros.

PSG sporting director Leonardo had said the 160 million euro bid was "not sufficient" and that Mbappe, who has one year left on his current deal, would only leave on the Ligue 1 club's terms.

"We've always been very clear... the situation, the position of the club," PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi told BeIN Sports at the Champions League group stage draw https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/messis-psg-draw-guardiolas-man-city-champions-league-group-stage-2021-08-26, where the French club were drawn alongside last year's runners-up Manchester City.

"We're not going to repeat it every time. You know our position, it has not changed."

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, initially on loan and then permanently a year later in a deal valued at 180 million euros.

Leonardo added that PSG were not willing to let Mbappe go for a fee that was less than what they had paid to sign him from Monaco, as they still owe them money from the 2017 transfer.

