Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham suspended for 2 games by La Liga after 2-2 draw with Valencia

Reuters |
Mar 06, 2024 06:50 PM IST

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been suspended for two games by La Liga for showing contempt towards the referee having received a red card after the final whistle in their 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, third left, remonstrates after his goal was disallowed(AP)

The referee's report said the England international had displayed an "aggressive attitude" as he disputed referee Jesus Gil Manzano's decision to blow the whistle when he headed Brahim Diaz's cross into the net in the ninth minute of added time for what would have been a winning goal.

Real Madrid are seven points clear of Girona at the top of La Liga. Bellingham will miss Sunday's home game against Celta Vigo and the trip to Osasuna on March 16.

The 20-year-old is the leading scorer in La Liga with 16 goals in his first season at the club.

Bellingham can play in Madrid's Champions League last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

