Real Madrid sign France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club announced on Tuesday.
Reuters | , Madrid
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros ($35.41 million).

"Real Madrid C. F. and Stade Rennais F. C. have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027," the LaLiga club said in a statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/08/31/official-announcement-camavinga.

Born in a refugee camp in Angola to Congolese parents, Camavinga's family emigrated to France. He came through the ranks of local club Stade Rennes -- making his first team debut in Ligue 1 aged 16 years, four months and 27 days.

In 2020 Camavinga became the youngest player to represent France since 1917 at 17 years, nine months and 29 days old.

