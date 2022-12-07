Home / Sports / Football / Real Madrid star Eden Hazard retires from international football after Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2022 exit

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard retires from international football after Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2022 exit

Published on Dec 07, 2022 04:29 PM IST

Belgium captain Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international soccer aged 31 on Wednesday after his team's group-stage exit at the World Cup.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez gives instructions to Eden Hazard before he comes on as a substitute (REUTERS)
Reuters | , Al Rayyan

The forward played in all three Group F games but did not score as Belgium beat Canada, lost to Morocco and played out a goalless draw with Croatia to finish third.

Hazard made his international debut in 2008 and scored 33 times in 126 appearances. He helped Belgium reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions France, and beat England in the third-placed playoff.

"I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready," Hazard wrote on Instagram.

"A page turns today... Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008... I will miss you."

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez stepped down from his role on Thursday following a disappointing tournament in Qatar for the team ranked second in the world.

