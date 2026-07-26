Real Madrid turn to Rodri after World Cup heroics as Manchester City risk losing star entering final contract year

Real Madrid have moved Rodri to the centre of their summer transfer plans, with the Spanish giants now actively working on a deal to bring the Manchester City midfielder back to La Liga.

Rodri with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to The Athletic, Madrid are increasingly confident that an agreement can be reached for the 30-year-old and are proceeding with the expectation that he could join them this summer. Formal negotiations between the two clubs had not begun at the time of the report, meaning the transfer fee and Manchester City's willingness to sell remain the biggest hurdles.

The development marks a notable change in Madrid's thinking. Earlier in the summer, the club had played down suggestions that Rodri was among their priority targets, but his performances during Spain's World Cup-winning campaign are understood to have strengthened the case for signing him. Rodri captained Spain to the title and was later awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, reinforcing his reputation as one of the world's elite midfielders.

Rodri camp already in contact with Madrid

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{{^usCountry}} Madrid's interest has also progressed behind the scenes. Reports claim that representatives of the club recently met members of Rodri's camp, including agent Pablo Barquero, at a restaurant in Pozuelo de Alarcón near Madrid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madrid's interest has also progressed behind the scenes. Reports claim that representatives of the club recently met members of Rodri's camp, including agent Pablo Barquero, at a restaurant in Pozuelo de Alarcón near Madrid. {{/usCountry}}

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The midfielder has reportedly emerged as one of Madrid's leading targets, with the club prepared to offer him a contract until 2030. Rodri is understood to be receptive to the possibility of returning to Spain, although an agreement with Manchester City is still required before the deal can move towards completion.

His contract situation could play a decisive role. Rodri's current deal with City expires in June 2027, leaving him with only one season remaining. City are still in discussions over his future and would prefer to keep him, but Madrid's interest presents them with a difficult decision if the midfielder does not sign an extension.

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They could either reject approaches and risk seeing his value fall further, or consider a sale while they can still command a significant transfer fee. No reliable agreement over a fee has yet been reported.

Adding another layer of uncertainty is Rodri's fitness situation. The midfielder is set to undergo back surgery following another physical setback after the World Cup. Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Rodri would require the procedure, although no definitive return date has been provided.

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It continues a difficult run of injuries for the Spaniard, who suffered a serious ACL injury in 2024 and managed only 17 Premier League starts last season before recovering sufficiently to play a major role in Spain's World Cup triumph.

Maresca has nevertheless made City's position clear, insisting he wants Rodri to remain at the club despite growing speculation over his future. Rodri himself had already left the door open to a return to Spain earlier this year, publicly acknowledging that he would like to play in La Liga again while refusing to rule out Real Madrid despite his Atletico Madrid past.

For Madrid, the situation has therefore shifted from admiration to genuine transfer work. The player's contractual position and apparent openness to the move give the Spanish giants encouragement, but Manchester City's valuation and Rodri's recovery from surgery are likely to determine whether one of the summer's biggest transfers can actually be completed.