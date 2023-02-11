Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch live online and on TV

Real Madrid will lock horns with Al-hilal in the final of Club World Cup, early morning on Sunday as per Indian Standard Time. Earlier, Al-Hilal defeated Flamengo by 3-2 in the semi-final of the tournament, to storm into the final. On the other hand, Real Madrid overpowered Al Ahly with a 4-1 win, to reach the final frontier.

The likes of Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Toni Kroos, Hyun-Soo Jang and Luciano Dario Vietto are expected to be the stars in the high-voltage contest. Madrid will aim to win the tournament for the fifth time in history. It will take the Saudi Club a special performance to outplay their European rivals.

Here are the live streaming details for Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal

When will the Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal be played?

The Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal will be played on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Where will the Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal be held?

The Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal will be held in Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

What time will the Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal start?

The Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal will start at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal ?

The Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal will not be broadcast live in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal be available?

The live streaming of the Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal will be available on the FIFA website.

