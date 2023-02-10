It’s Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe again as FIFA reveals 3 finalists for The Best Men's Player Award

Eight weeks after record-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi guided Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, the international governing body of association football (FIFA) has revealed the three-player shortlist for the prestigious Best Men’s Player award. Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstars Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema have been announced as the three nominees for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022 on Friday.

FIFA will crown the winner of The Best Men's Player Award on 27 February at a Paris ceremony. The famous trophy will be awarded to either Benzema, Messi, or Mbappe for being the most outstanding performer in men's football from the period of 8 August 2021 to 18 December 2022. While PSG stars Messi and Mbappe headlined the FIFA World Cup final in December, Real Madrid forward Benzema propelled the La Liga giants to a record-extending 14th European title in the previous season of the UEFA Champions League.

Earlier, an esteemed jury panel had picked 14 players for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award. Argentina captain Messi, French forward Mbappe and Ballon d'Or holder Benzmea are the remaining three finalists selected by an international jury that featured men’s national team coaches, men’s national team captains, football journalists, and fans who cast their votes on FIFA’s official website.

Benzema, Mbappe or Messi - Who will win Best FIFA Men's Player Award?

Despite winning the Ballon d'Or award after a spectacular season with Real Madrid last year, Benzema is not an overwhelming favourite to lift the famous FIFA trophy in Paris. The 35-year-old missed the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup due to an injury. Leading the French attack in the absence of Benzema, PSG forward Mbappe guided Les Bleus (The Blues) to the final of the FIFA World Cup. Mbappe smashed eight goals to win the Golden Boot award at the Qatar World Cup. However, Mbappe-starrer France were outclassed by Messi's Argentina in the thrilling final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Messi, who is the only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s, was awarded the Golden Ball at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

