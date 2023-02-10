Home / Sports / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals for Al Nassr to pass 500 in club career

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals for Al Nassr to pass 500 in club career

football
Published on Feb 10, 2023 08:00 AM IST

Ronaldo has scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues.

Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr at the King Abdulaziz Stadium in Mecca on February 9, 2023. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Reuters |

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals.

The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.

Ronaldo has scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues. He bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon, and now has five for Al Nassr.

The five-times Ballon D'Or winner signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain of the team.

Al Nassr top the standings after 16 games, level on 37 points with second-placed Al Shabab.

cristiano ronaldo
Friday, February 10, 2023
