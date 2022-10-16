Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga Live Streaming: When and where to watch live football match on TV, online

Defending champions Real Madrid will host Barcelona in their upcoming El Clasico La Liga fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu, on Sunday. Barcelona are currently on top of the table with 22 points from eight matches, including seven wins and a draw. Meanwhile, Madrid are second with 22 points from eight games, but have a lower goal difference. Focus for Barcelona fans will be on Robert Lewandowski, who is currently leading the Pichichi race with nine goals. Meanwhile, Madrid fans will be hoping to see Vinicius Jr shine, and the winger has scored five goals in La Liga this season.

When and where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match will take place on October 16, Sunday, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match be broadcasted live in India?

The live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match will be broadcasted on Sports 18 in India.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match be live streamed in India?

The live streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match will be available on Voot Select and Jio TV in India.

