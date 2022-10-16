Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Score: Real Madrid host table-toppers Barcelona in El Clasico La Liga showdown

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga El Clasico Live: Real Madrid host Barcelona in the first La Liga El Clasico fixture of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, on Sunday. The hosts are currently second in the La Liga table with 22 points from eight games, including seven wins and a draw. Meanwhile, the visitors are on top of the table, level on points but with a higher goal difference. The match will also be a battle of supremacy between star strikers Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski. Benzema is currently ninth in the Pichichi race and was the top-scorer last season. Meanwhile, Lewandowski is currently the top-scorer this season with nine goals.

