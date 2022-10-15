'Benzema will win if...': Barca's Robert Lewandowski takes brutal dig at Ballon d'Or award ahead of El Clasico - Watch

Gearing up for his first-ever El Clasico in the LaLiga season 2022-2023 season, FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has backed veteran Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or award in the 2022 edition of the award ceremony. Poland forward Lewandowski emerged as a frontrunner for the prestigious award back in 2020. However, the former Bayern Munich star had to settle for the 'Striker of the Year' honour in 2021 as the 2020 edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time since the inception of the award in 1956, the 2020 Ballon d'Or ceremony was called off due to the destruction caused by the coronavirus crisis.

While Lewandowski was handed the Striker of the Year award, former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi secured his record-extending Ballon d'Or trophy at the 2021 ceremony. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has won a record seven Ballon d'Or trophies in his iconic career. Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona from Bayern earlier in the summer transfer window, was recently asked to predict the winner of the Ballon d'Or award for the 2022 season.

Speaking to Movistar on Thursday, the former Bundesliga star joked that Benzema can lift the famous trophy under one condition. "(Benzema) is probably one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or. "If they don't cancel it then he's probably going to win this Ballon d'Or," Lewandowski said.

Real Madrid icon Benzema is tipped to secure his maiden golden ball after capping off a remarkable season with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. Under Benzema's leadership, Los Blancos were crowned the winners of the La Liga season 2021-2022. Benzema-led Real Madrid also won their record-extending fourteenth European title last season. The La Liga giants outclassed Liverpool 1-0 in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. Benzema was also named the UEFA Player of the Year after the Frenchman guided Real Madrid to Champions League glory last season. With 15 goals for Los Blancos, Benzema also finished as the Champions League's top scorer in the 2021-22 season.

