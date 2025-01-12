Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming Spanish Super Cup Final: When and where to watch El Clasico live online

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup Final: The stage is set for another El Clasico and this time, a trophy on the stage wins the mega Spanish Super Cup finale. The two Spanish heavyweights will lock horns for the second time this season as earlier in their first meeting Barcelona stamped their authority over Real Madrid in a dominant 4-0 win at Santiago Bernabeu. Hansi Flick's side had a terrific start to the season, where they played some exciting brand of football, but since the last international break, everything went downhill for them. They dropped points in the Laliga race and currently stand at the third sport. A combination picture shows Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Spanish Super Cup trophy and FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick ahead of the Spanish Super Cup Final.(REUTERS)

On the other hand, Madrid, who had a topsy-turvy start to the season, gained momentum at the right time, with Kylian Mbappe finally starting to click for them. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has been their standout player this season with his terrific goal record in the recent matches.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday that his team will have to draw motivation from its stinging loss at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Of course we’ll have to think about the first clasico of the season when they beat us,” Ancelotti said. “We have to see a repeat of the things we did well and avoid the mistakes we made later. A clasico is a clasico and the pressure is even greater in a final. Playing Barcelona in a final is always very special.”

Here are the streaming details for Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final.

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match be played?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played on Monday, January 13.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match be played?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

At what time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match begin?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will start at 12:30 am IST/

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will not be televised in India.

How do I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match live streaming?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.