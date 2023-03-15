Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Napoli vs Frankfurt, Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL matches?

Holders Real Madrid are tasked to avoid a Liverpool comeback in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 phase. The record-time winners in the European competition are known for staging dramatic comebacks in the Champions League at home. On Thursday, Los Blancos will aim to avoid one as the defending champions are on the cusp of eliminating Premier League giants Liverpool in the knockout stage of the celebrated tournament.

Real Madrid recorded a memorable 5-2 win over Jurgen Klopp's men in the Champions League last 16 1st leg at Anfield. With only a single draw to their name, the La Liga giants have emerged victorious in six of their previous seven matches against Liverpool at the Champions League. The Reds are among the four English teams who have managed to win a game against Madrid at the Bernabeu in European competition.

However, Liverpool's famous win over Real Madrid arrived back in 2009. While Liverpool are up against Real Madrid, Serie A giants Napoli will meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the ongoing Round of 16 phase of the Champions League. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Round of 16 second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League.

When will Liverpool vs Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli matches be played in UEFA Champions League?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match is scheduled for kick-off at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday. Eintracht Frankfurt will also lock horns with Napoli at 01:30 AM IST in the Champions League.

Where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli games of the Champions League be played?

Liverpool will meet Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu while Eintracht Frankfurt will lock horns with Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli matches in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli matches in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON