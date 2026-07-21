Real Madrid's World Cup numbers embarrassed Europe's giants as Manchester City's huge contingent failed to match them

Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time, but the international standings told only one part of the tournament’s story. Beneath the national shirts, the 2026 World Cup showed how heavily elite international football depends upon Europe’s richest clubs.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid finished as the top scorer of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (X images)

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The expanded competition contained 48 teams, 1,248 players and 104 matches. Yet 464 players - 37 per cent of the field - came from the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A or Ligue 1. That influence intensified as the tournament progressed. Big Five players accounted for 50 per cent of those left in the Round of 32, 56 per cent in the last 16, 79 per cent in the quarter-finals and 91 per cent in the semi-finals. Even the Spain-Argentina final contained an 88 per cent Big Five share.

The tournament was global in geography, but increasingly European in its workforce. The leading clubs influenced it differently. Manchester City dominated representation and minutes; Real Madrid produced the most explosive attack; Arsenal supplied the deepest spread of creators; Barcelona and Atletico Madrid placed the largest footprints on the final; and the Italian giants were largely pushed to the margins.

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{{^usCountry}} For consistency, the comparisons use players’ 2025/26 club registrations. Summer transfers can otherwise move the same performance between two clubs. Real Madrid turned the World Cup into a scoring exhibition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For consistency, the comparisons use players’ 2025/26 club registrations. Summer transfers can otherwise move the same performance between two clubs. Real Madrid turned the World Cup into a scoring exhibition {{/usCountry}}

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No European giant matched Real Madrid’s attacking impact. Their players produced 34 goal involvements - 22 goals and 12 assists - the tournament’s highest total. Arsenal followed with 28, while Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich finished on 23 apiece.

The margin becomes more striking when representation is considered. Real sent ten players under the registration method, compared with Manchester City’s 19, Bayern’s 17, PSG’s 16 and Arsenal’s 15. Real, therefore, generated 3.4 goal involvements per player. Arsenal’s rate was 1.87, PSG’s 1.44, Bayern’s 1.35 and City’s only 0.47.

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The European Giants: Representation vs Impact

Kylian Mbappe drove that production. His ten goals secured the Golden Boot and took him to 22 World Cup goals overall. Jude Bellingham added seven during England’s run to third place, while Vinicius Junior scored four before Brazil’s last-16 elimination.

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Real’s players attempted 83 shots and placed 48 on target in the principal club dataset, leading every club in both categories. They also supplied eight match-winning goals. Real players were not merely accumulating output; they repeatedly decided matches.

Arsenal had depth; Manchester City had two towering individuals

Arsenal were the strongest all-round club cohort. Their players produced 13 goals and a tournament-high 15 assists. Unlike Real, whose numbers were heavily powered by Mbappe and Bellingham, Arsenal’s return was distributed across national teams and positions.

Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Mikel Merino, Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice all contributed. Arsenal accumulated 4,734 minutes and generated 5.91 goal involvements per 1,000 minutes.Performa

Performance of European Giants in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Liverpool were nearly as efficient. Their group produced seven goals and 13 assists, reaching 20 involvements from 3,740 minutes - 5.35 per 1,000. Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz ensured that Liverpool’s impact stretched across three continents.

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Manchester City represented the opposite extreme. City supplied the largest contingent and accumulated 5,555 minutes, 821 more than Arsenal. Yet they produced only nine goal involvements: seven goals and two assists.

Erling Haaland scored all seven City-attributed goals. The rest of that contingent combined for two assists. City’s attacking rate was only 1.62 involvements per 1,000 minutes, less than one-third of Arsenal’s.

That does not make City’s tournament poor. Rodri won the Golden Ball after completing 94 passes per 90 minutes at 93.2 per cent accuracy, leading the competition with 26 tackles and winning 63.3 per cent of his ground duels. City possessed the tournament’s best player and a seven-goal striker. Their problem was the absence of conventional attacking output from almost everybody else.

PSG and Bayern reached the same total in opposite ways

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PSG and Bayern both finished with 23 goal involvements. PSG reached the figure through 16 goals and seven assists; Bayern produced eight goals and 15 assists.

PSG’s contribution reflected France’s run to the semi-finals. Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue supplied much of the attacking return, Achraf Hakimi carried their influence into Morocco’s quarter-final run, and Fabian Ruiz became a world champion with Spain.

Their 23 involvements came from approximately 4,755 minutes, a rate of 4.84 per 1,000. PSG’s players also led the major clubs for key passes and successful dribbles. They did not match Real’s finishing power, but combined scoring, creation and ball progression.

Bayern had 17 players appear and accumulated close to 5,800 minutes, the highest workload of any club. Harry Kane scored six goals as England finished third, while Michael Olise drove the creative return. Bayern’s 15 assists tied Arsenal for the tournament lead.

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Their rate of roughly 3.97 involvements per 1,000 minutes was below PSG’s, but the output came alongside the heaviest collective workload.

Barcelona and Atletico owned the decisive stages

Barcelona’s World Cup cannot be judged through goals and assists alone. Their registered contingent produced only seven direct involvements - three goals and four assists - from more than 4,200 minutes. That placed them well below Real, Arsenal, PSG, Bayern and Liverpool.

Yet Barcelona had the greatest championship footprint. Sixteen current players travelled, 15 reached the Round of 32 and ten remained at the semi-final stage, more than any other club. Eight were in Spain’s final squad: Joan Garcia, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal.

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The domination of the European leagues.

Barcelona’s value was embedded in Spain’s structure. Cubarsi played 750 minutes in the registration dataset, Yamal 616 and Olmo 495. Ferran produced a goal and an assist, Olmo supplied two assists, and Yamal scored once, but their wider contribution was sustaining the possession and positional control behind Spain’s title.

Atletico Madrid’s influence was concentrated around the final. The club counted 13 tournament representatives on its current roster and had ten players attached to Spain or Argentina in the decisive match - four with Spain and six with Argentina. Atletico supplied more finalists than any other club for a third successive World Cup.

Alex Baena, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill and Alejandro Grimaldo became champions. Atletico’s attacking totals were modest, but no club had more players directly involved in the final.

Italian giants faded from the picture

Serie A began the knockout phase with 61 players still involved, with AC Milan leading the Italian clubs on ten. By the semi-finals, only seven Serie A players remained.

Milan’s contingent produced six goal involvements from 2,148 minutes. Inter managed four from 1,695 minutes, while Juventus produced three. Roma’s five representatives played more than 1,300 minutes without recording a goal or assist.

The 2026 World Cup confirmed Europe’s control of elite international football while revealing a hierarchy within it. Real Madrid possessed the most devastating stars. Arsenal and Liverpool supplied the strongest attacking networks. PSG and Bayern combined scale with productivity. City dominated presence but relied upon Haaland and Rodri for almost all their headline impact. Barcelona and Atletico mattered most where the tournament was decided.

The World Cup belonged to Spain, but the club-level numbers belonged to Real Madrid.