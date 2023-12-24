close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / 'Milestone moment': Rebecca Welch becomes first female referee in English Premier League, handles Fulham-Burnley clash

'Milestone moment': Rebecca Welch becomes first female referee in English Premier League, handles Fulham-Burnley clash

AP |
Dec 24, 2023 08:24 AM IST

Welch was applauded by spectators as she emerged from the tunnel at Craven Cottage.

The English Premier League has its first female referee and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany called it a "milestone moment" on Saturday. Rebecca Welch controlled Burnley's 2-0 win at Fulham. Kompany spoke to Welch at fulltime.

English referee Rebecca Welch speaks with Burnley's English midfielder #08 Josh Brownhill (L) during the English Premier League football match (AFP)
English referee Rebecca Welch speaks with Burnley's English midfielder #08 Josh Brownhill (L) during the English Premier League football match (AFP)

“I wanted to congratulate her because it's a big moment,” he said. "It's fair to say that it's a milestone moment and may there be more, and the best thing will always be when someone is judged on merit. “But you have to have a first and this is it, so well done (to her) and I'm happy to be part of this moment.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Welch was applauded by spectators as she emerged from the tunnel at Craven Cottage. She previously made history when she refereed an FA Cup fixture in 2022 and a second-tier Championship match in 2021. Welch has already worked as a fourth official in the Premier League in November.

Welch has been a referee since 2010, initially balancing the role with her job in the National Health Service before becoming a full-time match official.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out