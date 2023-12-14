Red Star Belgrade fans attack Manchester City supporters with wooden sticks in Serbia

In fresh controversy, some Manchester City supporters were attacked ahead of Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade. It is being alleged that they were attacked by Red Star fans. The fans sustained minor injuries and were reportedly attacked in a bar.

Speaking to the media, the Premier League side said, "Manchester City FC is concerned by the news of an attack on our traveling fans last night in Belgrade."

The club revealed that they were working closely with the local police to provide additional safety advice and support to fans. According to reports, eyewitnesses said that the Red Star fans hit about 20 City fans on their heads and bodies with wooden sticks, and then ran away to the city centre.

Footage of the incident has since then gone viral on social media, and glasses can be heard being smashed in the background. The incident took place at around 11 pm local time on Tuesday time.

Having already secured their berth in the round of 16, City sealed a 3-2 win in Belgrade as 20-year-olds Micah Hamilton and Oscar Bobb scored their first goals for the club. Meanwhile, Red Star finished bottom of the group.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said, "What a goal and what a game. I am so happy for him. He is training well and we saw his skills. He made a fantastic goal. Defensively he was aggressive. Congratulations to our Academy for how many players came up and how many we sell. We had Mo as well, he played really well as well."

Further praising the City academy, Guardiola said, "It’s not easy to get opportunities at that level because in big clubs you don’t wait. In the end we wanted to put Max on but the game was not under control. It’s a compliment to the Academy. Cole Palmer was here. Romeo Lavia, James Trafford, [Gavin] Bazunu. Many players in our Academy are in the Premier League or Championship. They have done unbelievable. It is top class."

