News / Sports / Football / Champions League draw: Teams, pots, rules, and conditions - All you need to know about round of 16

Champions League draw: Teams, pots, rules, and conditions - All you need to know about round of 16

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 14, 2023 08:15 PM IST

With the UEFA Champions League group stage over, here is all you need to know about the round of 16 draw.

With the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage action over, fans will be gearing up for the round of 16 draw. FC Porto and Paris Saint-Germain were the last two teams to book their places on the final day. Spain have the most teams, with all four of their participants qualifying for the round of 16.

PSG's team players applaud after the Champions League Group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.(AP)
PSG's team players applaud after the Champions League Group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.(AP)

Qualified teams for the Champions League knockouts

England: Manchester City, Arsenal

Spain: Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Atlético

Germany: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund

The Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven

Italy: Inter, Lazio, Napoli

Denmark: Copenhagen

France: PSG

Portugal: Porto

Pots for round of 16 draw

Pot 1 (seeded teams, group winners): Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Manchester City, Barcelona, Dortmund, Atlético

Pot 2 (unseeded teams, group runners-up): Copenhagen, PSV, Napoli, Inter, RB Leipzig, Porto, PSG, Lazio

Format

In the round of 16, teams from the same country cannot be drawn against one another. Meanwhile, teams that have already faced each other in the group stage cannot be paired in the round of 16. Teams from pot one will take on teams from pot two. Meanwhile, it is impossible for a team from pot one to be paired with a side from the same pot. The same applies for pot two. Also, teams from the same country cannot have their round of 16 fixtures on the same day due to television rights agreements.

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw is scheduled for Monday, December 18, at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

When will the Champions League round of 16 matches be played?

The two-legged Champions League round of 16 ties will begin on February 13/14 and February 20/21. The second leg of each tie will be held on March 5/6 and March 12/13.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
